7-Eleven Offers Alcohol Delivery With Drizly

7-Eleven is collaborating with Drizly, an alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, to deliver alcohol to adults of legal drinking age in under 60 minutes from over 1,200 7-Eleven stores.

Following a successful pilot program with 190 stores, over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington now offer delivery via Drizly. Customers in areas served by those stores can order via the Drizly app or website to enjoy home delivery for a range of adult beverages from 7-Eleven. The companies plan to expand the collaboration in the coming months to bring Drizly’s alcohol delivery to over 2,000 stores nationwide.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the nation’s leading convenience retailer to further our mission of being the go-to place for people to shop alcohol,” said Cathy Lewenberg, chief operating officer at Drizly. “Drizly offers customers the most convenient way to browse and buy the best selection of beer, wine and spirits online, and collaborating with 7-Eleven expands the ease of our on-demand alcohol delivery to new markets and regions across North America.”

Fueled by its commitment to be the go-to platform for alcohol — anytime, anywhere and for any occasion — the collaboration increases Drizly’s retailer count to over 5,500 locations nationwide.

“We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible,” said Raghu Mahadevan, senior vice president and chief digital officer at 7-Eleven. “Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.