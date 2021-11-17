When Americans are asking questions about products they are considering buying at retail, c-store retailers need to have the answers. And one question that is often asked is: Are CBD gummies more effective than CBD oil?

First, some definitions are in order. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil or tinctures contain a variety of CBD extract, and are usually in a glass bottle with a dropper lid. CBD gummies, on the other hand, contain a form of CBD extract and often come in multipacks.

Because each is used in different ways, each understandably provides different types of benefits. Gummies are more fun, since they seem like candy, while oils are more versatile. For instance, oils or tinctures can be placed on the tongue using a dropper or added to food or beverages.

Each form has its own rate of absorption. Gummies are eaten and so are absorbed via the digestive system, which means the effects may not be felt for one to two hours. Oils can be swallowed – which again means it must go through the digestive system – or placed under the tongue for much quicker absorption. Holding the drops of CBD oil under the tongue before swallowing enables it to take effect in less time.

Accuracy and consistency of dosage are also different. With CBD oil, the user measures out an amount with the dropper. This is potentially inconsistent and less than accurate, as eye-hand coordination may vary from one use to another. On the other hand, a dropper provides the flexibility to increase or decrease the dosage as needed. On the other side, gummies provide precisely the same amount of product every time.

Users desiring a straightforward cannabinoid product find that CBD oils fill the bill. At the same time, those interested in more complex formulations with a mix of vitamins and nutrients can get that from CBD gummies.

Many recommend waiting up to one hour after swallowing to assess the effect of the oil. This helps the user better estimate the proper dosage afterward.