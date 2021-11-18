Kum & Go Donates 50 Pairs of Custom-Branded Sneakers

Kum & Go donated 50 pairs of its new, custom-branded sneaker, the Ampersand1, to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa on Monday. Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause hand-delivered the sneakers to a local club where he got live feedback on the design from Club Members, as well as some product testing on the basketball court.

“When we decided to take our Kum & Go merchandise to the next level with the Ampersand1s, we wanted our shoes to go to people who would wear and appreciate them,” said Krause. “Given our years-long partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, it made sense to engage their members. These kids are doing their part both in school and out of school to stay on track academically. We wanted to reward their hard work by bringing them custom sneakers. Seeing the kids’ reactions to the sneakers was an absolute joy.”

The Ampersand1 sneakers are the latest in a string of limited-edition merch drops from Kum & Go. The shoes were designed in collaboration with Kum & Go associates and come wrapped in a custom box designed by local Des Moines, Iowa artist Kevin Ha. Philadelphia-based footwear designer and manufacturer Garrixon partnered with Kum & Go to produce the shoes.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes.