Stewart’s Shops Thanks Staff With Bonuses

Stewart’s Shops employees — or partners, as the company calls them — received some great news this week. Nearly 4,900 part-time and full-time partners received bonus checks equivalent to one week’s pay. Any partner who started after September 2021 received a $100 check as a thank you.

The bonus comes as a thank you to Stewart’s partners for all their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic.

These past few years have been particularly challenging for everyone but especially workers on the frontlines. Stewart’s Shops have stayed open continuously throughout the pandemic, providing essential food and fuel for our customers.

Through mask mandates, strict sanitation guidelines and the struggle of everyday life changes, Stewart’s Shops have managed to remain a safe, quick and easy stop to get your essentials.

Stewart’s shares its success with partners every year through its ESOP plan, but this bonus is for all partners, not just those enrolled in ESOP.

“There aren’t many companies today that treat their employees like this!” said Brandi C., a Stewart’s Shops partner from a shop in Troy, N.Y. “This bonus is very beneficial for all partners, especially those that aren’t in the ESOP. Throughout Covid, I’ve had family members that have lost their jobs and I am able to help them. My family is everything to me and that’s why I love Stewart’s because they share with their employees and they treat us like family.”

