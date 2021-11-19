Just months after unveiling the newest flavor, Chili Mango, BuzzBallz/Southern Champion is adding BuzzBallz Chillers Eggnog to its brand portfolio. This cocktail is rich in vanilla flavor with the familiar hints of cinnamon and nutmeg consumers would expect from an eggnog cocktail.

These 187-milliliter cocktails are a result of chains such as Fred Meyer, H-E-B, Spec’s in Texas and Buc-ee’s requesting this flavor. Although this flavor will be in limited markets, there is a large possibility this flavor will return next year with wider release. This is now the fourth cream-based cocktail in the BuzzBallz Chillers portfolio.

BuzzBallz

www.buzzballz.com