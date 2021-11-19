‘Extra Stuf’ Oreo Thins

Oreo Thins that will now be available filled with more ‘Stuf.’ Oreo Thins Extra Stuf cookies are crafted with nearly double the smooth creme sandwiched inside the crispy signature Oreo Thins wafer.

The Oreo Thins Extra Stuf is a new, adult-friendly option for everyone who loves the crisp snap of Oreo Thins wafers, but desires a bit more creme for extra enjoyment. Oreo Thins Extra Stuf cookies will be a permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio, available nationwide beginning in January 2022.

Mondelez International

www.mondelezinternational.com