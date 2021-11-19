Molson Coors Beverage Co. announced Topo Chico Hard Seltzer glass bottles. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s most popular flavor, Strawberry Guava, will begin to appear on shelves in iconic, 12-ounce glass bottles in select markets across the country, including in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and the Chicagoland area.

Available in single-flavor 12-packs, each bottle contains 4.7% ABV and 100-calories per 12-ounce bottle. The bottles represent the first time Molson Coors is producing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in-house, at its Fort Worth facility.

