Love’s Donates Over $1 Million to United Way

In 2021, Love’s Travel Stops contributed just over $1,036,900 to the United Way of Central Oklahoma through its annual employee campaign. Since 1999, Love’s has donated more than $8.5 million to the organization.

“Love’s corporate employees really enjoy the annual United Way campaign because they can give back to organizations in the town they live in and that are important to them,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The life-changing work the United Way does is vital to the Greater Oklahoma City area, and I’m amazed to see the numerous ways our team members step up to help their fellow citizens each year, especially this year when they donated a record amount.”

For this year’s campaign, money was raised for the United Way of Central Oklahoma by Love’s corporate employees who pledged funds and participated in virtual auctions and raffles. Love’s also matched employee contributions by 50%. Other components contributing to the total included vendor donations and donations earlier this year to the Homeless Alliance and Positive Tomorrows.

“We’re so appreciative of Love’s Travel Stops and the generosity shown by its corporate leadership and employees,” said Debby Hampton, president and CEO of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “Year after year, Love’s rallies around our community and provides our partner agencies with the funds they need to serve central Oklahomans. The philanthropic leadership of Love’s continues to help us build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community.”

In 2020, more than 60,000 residents received shelter, food and/or material goods through the United Way of Central Oklahoma. All donations raised during Love’s campaign will go to the United Way of Central Oklahoma’s 55 partner agencies to help address issues ranging from homelessness to food insecurities and crisis intervention.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.