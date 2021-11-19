Refuel Market Opens New Charleston Location

Refuel Market is opening a new location at 1701 Clements Ferry Road in Charleston, S.C.’s Point Hope community, bringing premium-quality gasoline, food with a local twist and fresh-made convenience.

The fresh food menu at the newly constructed store features the home-cooked savor of Refuel’s new, proprietary Hot N’ Crispy Chicken recipe, freshly prepared on-site along with other offerings — including Boiled Peanuts, Refuel’s handmade take on a classic delicacy of the South Carolina Lowcountry. Coffee lovers can perk up with the freshest possible brew, from Refuel’s bean-to-cup coffee machines dispensing an aromatic variety of flavors and blends. Also available is a selection of bottled wines as well as a beer cave offering a range of cold domestic and imported brands.

The store features multiple fueling stations dispensing Exxon brand gasoline. A car wash is also available.

Customers in search of a relaxing sit-down meal can take advantage of the store’s outdoor seating area, where those of legal drinking age can consume beer and wine purchased at the store. Self-checkout stations are also available.

“Since our founding in 2008, Refuel Market has taken pride in raising the bar on customer experience in fuel service and convenience retail with the flavorful foods and warm smiles that characterize South Carolina’s Lowcountry culture,” said Mark Jordan, president and CEO “We’re delighted to expand our service into Charleston’s Point Hope community and looking forward to meeting many new customers and friends at our new store on Clements Ferry Road.”

Headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Refuel was founded in 2008 with the goal of bringing a new standard of service and branded customer experience to the highly fragmented retail fuel distribution and convenience store sector. Currently, the company operates a growing portfolio of 170 Refuel and Double Quick stores along with multiple Krystal, Church’s Chicken and Dairy Queen franchises. Today, the Refuel footprint now extends into Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and Texas, as the company’s rapid growth in South Carolina also continues.