Triple Grape Swirl Cigars

White Owl is launching its latest Swirl — Triple Grape — on Jan. 3, 2022. White Owl Swirl: Triple Grape blends red, black and green grape flavors, perfectly complementing the triple wrapper. White Owl Swirl: Triple Grape is available in a competitive ‘two for 99 cents’ and a ‘save on two’ format that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

White Owl Swirl Triple Grape will be part of the launch of an all-new consumer loyalty program — White Owl Bird Bucks, redeemable for exclusive White Owl merchandise. All Swirl Triple Grape items offer consumers the chance to earn triple the points on the back panel of all White Owl Swirl: Triple Grape products.

