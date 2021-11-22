Circle K Debuts Frictionless Checkout Technology in Six Arizona Stores

Retrofit of existing systems with Grabango’s checkout-free shopping suited for existing locations, support Couche-Tard's efforts to make the store experience as seamless and frictionless as possible.

Circle K now offers Grabango’s “checkout-free” solution across six stores in the greater Tucson, Ariz., area.

Couche-Tard Head of Global Digital Innovation Magnus Tägtström explained that his company is passionate about exploring technology that empowers store teams and helps make customers’ lives a little easier every day.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Grabango’s autonomous checkout solution support our ongoing efforts to make the store experience as seamless and frictionless as possible for our on-the-go customers,” he said.

The six Circle K locations where shoppers can checkout with Grabango and easily skip the line are located at 15935 N. Oracle Road in Tucson; and in Marana at 11403 W. Tangerine Road, 3880 W. Tangerine Road, 5725 W. Ina Road, 4540 W. Ina Road, and 5633 W. Cortaro Road.

Grabango is expanding rapidly and has already deployed more than 75,000 square feet of shopping floor. Last year, Grabango was the first company to retrofit its checkout-free technology into an already operating store and has raised $73 million in total capital to date. With the expansion of coverage to five Giant Eagle GetGo stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area along with these Circle K stores in the West, Grabango’s checkout-free technology now reaches shoppers coast to coast.