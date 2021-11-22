Swipeby Partners With DoorDash, Touts More Efficient QSR Delivery

Curbside order and pickup platform's integration with DoorDash offers what it calls a more affordable — and competitive — third-party delivery option.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based holistic ordering-to-curbside pickup platform Swipeby announced it has integrated with DoorDash to give brick-and-mortar businesses, including convenience store foodservice and merchandise operations, another delivery option.

The integration with DoorDash means that Swipeby operators can not only utilize Swipeby’s geofencing technology for virtual drive-through, curbside and arrival interactions, but can also now process no commission deliveries via the Swipeby platform.

“This integration is part of our overall roadmap to provide a more affordable, holistic solution to Swipeby customers across multiple verticals,” said Swipeby founder Carl Turner. “Beyond just virtual drive-through and pickup, businesses need an affordable third-party delivery option to stay competitive with much larger entities. They also want more access to customer data and the ability to take advantage of their online brand equity. We are excited to have found a partner in DoorDash that allows us to answer those needs together.“

According to Turner, Swipeby is now not only helping independent small-to-medium-sized businesses competing with drive-throughs by providing a geofenced virtual drive-through solution, but is also helping them to navigate the delivery landscape paying no commission and keeping their customer delivery data.

“We help the smaller business level the playing field and give them greater ownership of the transaction and their brand,” Turner said. “While they can still take advantage of marketplaces like DoorDash, these businesses now have even more options to be more competitive with off-premise via their own channels with our easy-to-use application.”

Swipeby specializes in providing brick-and-mortar businesses with a seamless off-premise, curbside pickup order and delivery platform. Founded in 2017 in Winston-Salem, Swipeby recently opened an office in Miami in July.