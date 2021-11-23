Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, a seasonal stout with a 10.8% ABV, is brewed with dried mint leaves, aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels and then conditioned with pure cacao. The bold flavors come from the combination of bright mint and the complexity of dark chocolate and bourbon oak flavors. Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels can be found on shelves across the country in four-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles at a suggested retail price of $19.99, as well as on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

Diageo

www.diageo.com