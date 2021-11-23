CStore Decisions

Funfetti and Wintergreen Candy Canes

By |

Share

Ferrara announced new Brach’s candy cane flavors to join the Red & White Candy Canes, Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes and Sweetarts Candy Canes: Funfetti Candy Canes and Wintergreen Candy Canes.

  • Funfetti Candy Canes: Nestled inside wrappers accented with the vibrant Funfetti dots fans know and love, these  treats feature actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane.
  • Wintergreen Candy Canes: These candy canes feature a tasty, palate-cooling wintergreen flavor and striped, minty-green coloring.

Ferrara
www.ferrarausa.com

Related Articles Read More >

Search CStore Decisions