Funfetti and Wintergreen Candy Canes

Ferrara announced new Brach’s candy cane flavors to join the Red & White Candy Canes, Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes and Sweetarts Candy Canes: Funfetti Candy Canes and Wintergreen Candy Canes.

Funfetti Candy Canes: Nestled inside wrappers accented with the vibrant Funfetti dots fans know and love, these treats feature actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane.

Wintergreen Candy Canes: These candy canes feature a tasty, palate-cooling wintergreen flavor and striped, minty-green coloring.

