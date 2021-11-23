GATE Foundation Raises $65,000 for American Cancer Society

This is GATE's 11th pink ribbon campaign, which has now raised over $1 million during the course of its existence.

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Co., supported breast cancer research and awareness with a $65,000 donation to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Funds were raised in GATE stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of GATE’s pink ribbon paper icon campaign. From Oct. 1–21, customers had the opportunity to donate one dollar and sign their name on a pink ribbon paper icon that was displayed in the GATE store. They could also choose to round their purchase to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to ACS.

“GATE Stores have hosted the pink ribbon paper icon campaign for 11 years now,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “In that time, our customers have surpassed $1 million in donations to the American Cancer Society and the fight against breast cancer. There is so much enthusiasm and support for this campaign amongst our customers and employees, and it is an honor to partner with ACS.”

In addition to the creative displays of pink ribbons in GATE stores, employees wore pink ACS t-shirts to promote the fundraising efforts. Stores also featured signage and ACS mission information to educate customers.

“We’re at a unique moment in history in the fight against cancer. What we do right now to combat the staggering declines in breast cancer screening rates will reverberate for decades to come,” said Brant Woodward, ACS southeast region executive vice president. “To successfully meet, and even exceed, pre-pandemic screening rates will take a coordinated, multi-sector approach. We are so grateful to partners, like the GATE Foundation, for collaborating on an initiative that’s big enough and bold enough to return people to screening.”

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.