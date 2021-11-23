High Demand, Low Supply Move Biden to Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Department of Energy to make available 50 million barrels to US market, coordinated increase in supply with other high consumption energy nations.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm authorized that 50 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) be made available.

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, oil supply has failed to increase at a pace necessary to meet demand. Today’s decision is in response to the highest oil prices experienced in seven years and aims to ensure adequate supply as the nation exits the pandemic. The administration said in a statement that it has been working with countries across the world to address the lack of supply as the world exits the pandemic.

As a result of U.S. diplomatic efforts, the oil release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. This culminates weeks of consultations with countries around the world. Over the last several weeks as reports of this work became public, oil prices are down nearly 10 percent.

“As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price,” said Granholm. “This action underscores the President’s commitment to using the tools available to bring down costs for working families and to continue our economic recovery.”

The exchange will be conducted with crude oil from all four SPR storage sites (maximum amount from each site listed):

Approximately 10 million barrels from Big Hill, Texas

Approximately 10 million barrels from Bryan Mound, Texas

Approximately 7 million barrels from West Hackberry, Louisiana

Approximately 5 million barrels from Bayou Choctaw, Louisiana

Replenishment Over Three Years

Exchange crude oil will be returned to the SPR in calendar years 2022, 2023, and 2024. A Notice of Sale for up to 18 million barrels of SPR crude oil will be announced no sooner than Dec. 17, 2021.

The SPR is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil, and the federally owned oil stocks are stored in underground salt caverns at four storage sites in Texas and Louisiana. It is a critical tool that has a long history of protecting the economy and American livelihoods in times of economic challenge.

In response, the DOE will make up to 32 million barrels of SPR crude oil available through an exchange and accelerate the timeline for a sale of an additional 18 million barrels mandated by Congress in Section 30204 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-123).

An exchange is a mechanism specifically suited to the current economic environment, where markets expect future oil prices to be lower than they are today. The exchange creates a bridge from today’s high price environment to a period of lower prices, and automatically provides for restocking the SPR over time. Companies that receive SPR crude oil through the exchange agree to return the amount of crude oil received, as well as an additional amount that depends on how long they hold the oil.

Any company registered in the SPR’s Crude Oil Sales Offer Program is eligible to participate in the exchange and/or the upcoming Congressionally mandated sale. Other interested companies may register through the SPR website’s