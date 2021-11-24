Casey’s Extends Partnership With Brian Brown Racing

The extension into 2022 will mark the 10th year that Casey's and Brian Brown Racing are partners.

Casey’s announced its return as a primary partner to Brian Brown Racing next year and beyond following a multiple-year extension.

Brown first drove for Casey’s in 2003 and 2004 with Lonnie Parsons.

“We’ve been with Casey’s with Brian Brown Racing since 2012,” he said. “To have them be a part of our team for 10-plus years is kind of unheard of in our sport, but is something we are very, very proud of.”

Casey’s, too, is excited to continue working with its long-time racing partner, Brian Brown, and congratulate him and his team on a great 2021 season, said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing at Casey’s.

“Motorsports, including sprint car racing, is a passion point for Casey’s, our team members and guests,” she said. “Nothing goes better with cheering on Brian than Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza and other snack and drinks from our stores. We’re looking forward to a big racing season next year!”

Brian Brown Racing has amassed three track championships at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, as well as more than 85 feature triumphs during the last decade of the partnership with Casey’s.

“We’re very excited to continue to represent their 2,300-plus stores and all of their employees,” Brown said. “There’s lots of new and exciting things going on with Casey’s, including new products. It’s awesome to represent them on the track.”

The racing season stats are: 67 races, eight wins, 20 top fives, 35 top 10s, 46 top 15s and 56 top 20s.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.