Global Partners Raises Money for Local Food Banks

Global Partners announced that it is helped Mark Roberts and his labradoodle, Mocha, reach their goal of raising $100,000 for local food banks. On Nov. 7, the duo rolled over the finish line in Roberts’ electric wheelchair in Provincetown, Mass., after a seven-week journey across the state to raise awareness and funds to combat hunger.

“Seeing Mark and Mocha pass Global headquarters in Waltham was truly inspiring,” said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners “Hunger is such an important issue in our local community, and we were excited to join Mark in his fight against food insecurity.”

Roberts’ project, called “4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger” started at the New York border and concluded at the Atlantic Ocean. Global Partners sponsored the fourth week of Mark & Mocha’s roll/stroll and helped them reach their goal of $100,000. Proceeds went to Save the Children and four Massachusetts food banks.

Through Global’s employee giving campaign and donation drives at all 107 of Global’s Massachusetts retail stations, Global raised $21,116 for the 4Hunger initiative. Notable feats include:

Global’s Massachusetts retail stores collected $13,611 in just under five weeks.

Employees donated $2,505 directly to the 4Hunger site.

Global made a $2,500 donation to match employee giving.

Distributor J. Polep donated $2,500.

In addition to dollars raised, Global provided Alltown Fresh provisions for Mark, Mocha and the team during the sponsored week and invited Global employees to walk along during the fourth week.

Today, one in eight children in Massachusetts is experiencing food insecurity. With the pandemic, more than 42 million people in the United States are food insecure, including as many as 13 million children.

“I’m appreciative of Global’s sponsorship and their help to combat the rising issue of hunger,” Roberts said. “It’s important to do what we can to support our communities.

Centered in the Northeast, Global is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the United States. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works.