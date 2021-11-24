Nouria Opens Second Branded Fuel Station and C-Store

The grand opening celebration is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nouria Energy has recently opened a second branded fuel station and convenience store on 195 South River Road, Bedford, N.H. The location is the latest to support the company’s strategy of positioning itself to be a top-tier fuel supplier under the Nouria brand.

The newly constructed building showcases a bright, modern design and branding; a variety of fresh, healthy foods; new-age beverages; and an assortment of premium wines and craft beers. The location also features a wide selection of coffee drinks, cold brews and all-day breakfast sandwiches. Additional amenities include Wi-Fi, seating and EV charging stations.

“We fell in love with this property,” stated Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO. “Access to major highways and a close proximity to Boston and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport makes it a perfect commuter location where we are proud to offer our top-tier branded fuel, exceptional guest service and a strong commitment to serve the wonderful community that surrounds us.”

One of Nouria’s core values is education, and during the grand opening event, a $1000 donation will be made to the Bedford Education Foundation. The celebration will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Nouria leadership, the Bedford store team and town dignitaries along with sampling and prizes for guests in attendance.

Nouria’s grand opening celebration is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy owns 167 convenience store locations of which 148 are company-operated, 56 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, a Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.