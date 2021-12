Red Vines is launching a new holiday innovation: Red Vines Gingerbread Twists. This candy joins many new Red Vines and Sour Punch products this season. The twists are a festive, limited-edition candy complete with a gingerbread flavor. They can be added into gingerbread house-building activities or other holiday art, as well as inside stockings. Red Vines Gingerbread Twists come in a four-ounce tray of twists at $2.39 per tray.

American Licorice Co.

www.americanlicorice.com