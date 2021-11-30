OnCue Raises $301,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The chain's ‘spooktacular’ annual fall fundraiser aims to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

OnCue collected an astounding $301,500 during the annual St. Jude Halloween Promotion to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Participating retail locations ask customers to donate to support the hospital’s lifesaving mission during October. In exchange for contributing $1 or more, patrons received a Halloween-themed pinup displaying an adorable St. Jude patient.

OnCue has raised an incredible $2,915,164 for St. Jude throughout its 15-year partnership, making it the largest regional partner for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to participating in the Halloween promotion, OnCue continued a change rounding program in response to the national coin shortage. OnCue stores are also selling co-branded plastic cups benefiting St. Jude for the third year in a row.

“OnCue is honored to continue its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help support children, families and researchers fighting childhood cancer,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “We know that the work St. Jude does has an impact around the world and right here at home. Thank you to all our dedicated employees and customers who play a critical role in this effort.”

Treatments invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food because of fundraisers like the St. Jude Halloween Promotion.

To learn more about the St. Jude Halloween Promotion, visit stjude.org/halloween.

Stillwater-based OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store market. Founded in 1966, the company has expanded to more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,400 team members.