Innovative Oral Sprays

Charlotte’s Web has introduced new limited-time oral sprays, launching nationwide in 2022.

  • Calm Spray is lemon-flavored and comes in a 10-milliliter size, enough for approximately 100 sprays, with a $49.99 suggested retail price (SRP). The THC-free formula highlights CBD and CBG cannabinoids as well as botanicals lemon balm and ashwagandha. This helps support relaxation and ease normal stress and anxiety.
  • Sleep Spray is mint-flavored and also comes in a 10-milliliter size, with a $49.99 SRP. The formula highlights CBD and CBN cannabinoids as well as botanicals valerian and skullcap. This helps support regular sleep cycles and more sound sleep.

