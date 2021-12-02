Cliff’s Local Market Raises $27,733 for The Kelberman Center

The second annual Autism Awareness Campaign, held in October, had customers donate through the purchase of paper puzzle pieces at the register.

Cliff’s Local Market announced that it raised $27,733 at its second annual Autism Awareness Campaign this October for The Kelberman Center, a local organization devoted to providing autism services for children, adults and their families. Throughout the campaign, customers visiting any Cliff’s Local Market location were invited to donate through the purchase of paper puzzle pieces at the register.

“We couldn’t be more thankful and proud of the generosity and support that surrounds this campaign. It is truly inspiring to see our store teams and patrons come together to raise awareness and funds for the autism community. We are honored to support the exceptional work of The Kelberman Center and share a partnership that allows us to give back in such a big way,” said Jim Clifford, owner and president of Clifford Fuel Co. and Cliff’s Local Market.

“We cannot express how thankful we are to Cliff’s for their ongoing partnership in support of The Kelberman Center. The money raised for the children, adults and families who come through our doors each day is truly amazing. Thank you to the Clifford Family, to Cliff’s leadership and to store employees — you all make a tremendous difference!” shared Tara Costello, executive director of The Kelberman Center.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the central New York region. With more than 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting area charities, community-wide events and local organizations.