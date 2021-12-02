QuikTrip Brings Back ‘JollyTown’ Mobile App Contest

Throughout the holiday season, QT is offering freebies of more than 30 in-store products to customers through the QT mobile app.

QuikTrip (QT) announced the return of its festive campaign, JollyTown, a mobile app contest filled with free gifts for customers who use the app. Every mobile order placed through Jan. 2 will receive a digital gift.

Throughout the holiday season, QT is offering freebies of more than 30 in-store products to customers through the QT mobile app. For every new purchase through the QT mobile app during the promotion, customers will receive a digital gift to open — some will include free snacks and others will include a lump of coal. A few of QT’s in-store gifts include snacks like a roller grill item, doughnut, QuikShake, self-serve coffee, pizza by the slice, freshly made pretzels from QT Kitchens and even free drinks for a year.

Customers have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.

“Our customers are excited JollyTown is back,” said Mattie Garrison, QuikTrip digital properties manager. “It is one way for us to thank our customers for their loyalty and for using our app to purchase their favorite things at QT. We love sharing fun and surprising freebies with them.”

To participate in JollyTown, QT customers should download the latest version of the QT mobile app, log in and verify their account, and complete purchases using the mobile app through Jan 2, 2022.

QuikTrip is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 14 states. With more than 24,000 employees, QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.