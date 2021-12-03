7-Eleven Brings Back Winter Wonderland Cocoa

7-Eleven is bringing back its Winter Wonderland Cocoa — a hot, rich cocoa blended with a cool candy cane flavor. Customers can pair the winter classic with chocolate sauce and creamer.

Customers can customize their cocoa with more toppings like marshmallows, cinnamon, caramel and a variety of creamers. 7-Eleven is giving the gift of free customizations to drinks at the hot beverage bar.

“Hot cocoa is a winter staple, and though we encourage enjoying the sweet treat year-round at 7-Eleven, our customers look forward to our exciting seasonal takes on this fan-favorite beverage,” said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. “The Winter Wonderland Cocoa encompasses the flavors of two classic holiday treats — hot cocoa and candy canes — that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia for so many of our customers.”

The Winter Wonderland Cocoa, available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, costs the same as every other hot beverage.

Plus, 7Rewards members can pick up any size coffee, or hot chocolate, and get any muffin for just $2 at participating 7-Eleven stores.

