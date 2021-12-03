Display Panels for Marvel’s Avengers Character Fans

CandyRific has introduced a new display panel for its Marvel’s Avengers character fans. Thor-, Loki- and Black Panther-themed character fans are highlighted in this display panel that stands 41.75 inches tall, is 14.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep. The display panel holds up to 24 character fans. Each fan comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies and provides a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed.

The suggested retail price for each fan is $5.99. The small footprint display panels will be available January 2022, in plenty of time prior to the new movies, “Thor: Love and Thunder” set to release May 6, 2022, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for release July 8, 2022.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com