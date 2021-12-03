Festive Egg Nogs and Custard

Hiland Dairy’s festive Old Fashioned Egg Nog, Old Fashioned Custard and Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog are hitting stores through Jan. 1. Hiland’s Old Fashioned Egg Nog is made with local fresh milk and cream, sugar, egg yolks and just the right amount of spices. The Old Fashioned Custard is the sweeter cousin to egg nog with a velvety texture that many think tastes like melted ice cream. Creamy Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog contains flavors that will remind customers of pumpkin pie. Hiland’s seasonal beverages have a suggested retail price of $2.59.

