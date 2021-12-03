Spinx Adds EV Chargers, Full-Service Kitchen to South Carolina Store

Eight new Tesla Superchargers are expected to drive additional business to this newly renovated location.

Spinx Co. celebrated the grand reopening of its Spinx #271 store in Orangeburg, S.C. Located at 3615 St. Matthews Road, the new store will now feature a full-service kitchen and diesel truck lanes.

In addition, this location will include a new Tesla Supercharger station with eight Supercharger stalls. The new Tesla Superchargers help Tesla drivers stay charged anywhere and will drive additional business to this newly renovated location.

“We are so happy to celebrate the reopening of this popular Spinx location. With Tesla expanding its global network among popular routes and destinations, we look forward to providing drivers with the Tesla Superchargers at this new store,” stated Stewart Spinks.

Founded in 1972 in Greenville, S.C., The Spinx Company operates 82 convenience retail stores and 50 car washes throughout South Carolina, and with approximately 1,500 employees, it is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people’s everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food; beverages; and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean and friendly environment.