December 2021 Issue: 40 Under 40

CStore Decisions unveils the industry’s 2021 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch.

Throughout 2021, c-store retailers have grappled with ongoing challenges due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain issues, labor shortages and continued digital disruption.

Next-generation retailers have been leading the charge in this new convenience store landscape, helping their chains adapt to the latest technology innovations, better recruit and retain quality candidates, and discover trending products. As we emerge from the pandemic, these individuals and their leadership will only become more critical as our world continues to evolve.

On the pages that follow, CStore Decisions presents the 2021 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. CStore Decision’s 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the industry’s up-and-coming leaders whose ideas and abilities, either personally or as part of a team, have been responsible for helping to advance their business in a demonstrable way within the last 12 months.