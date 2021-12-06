QuickChek Announces Coffee Sweepstakes

With the purchase of a QuickChek coffee in December, customers get a chance to win a free cup of coffee for a year.

QuickChek is offering its “QuickChek Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes,” in which 159 winners — one per QuickChek store — will be randomly selected to receive free QuickChek coffee for a year.

All December long, every time a customer purchases a hot coffee or iced coffee at QuickChek, they can get a chance to win a free cup of any size fresh-brewed hot or iced QuickChek coffee for a year. All they have to do is scan their QuickChek Rewards barcode from a smartphone or mobile device at checkout between Dec. 1-31.

Each winner will receive a special QuickChek reusable tumbler to claim their free one cup of QuickChek coffee every day for one year beginning in January 2022.

“The holidays are a special time of the year and we want to show our appreciation by rewarding some of our most loyal customers with a very special gift this holiday season,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing and Operations Don Leech.

Getting the coffee is easy. QuickChek lets customers place a mobile order through the QuickChek Rewards app where they’ll earn rewards for future savings; get their order through Curbside Pickup; utilize in-store self-checkout counters to get them on their way safe and fast; or use delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.

QuickChek has 159 locations, including 93 stores with fuel, throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Winners will be announced in January 2022.

How to Enter

Customers must have a valid QuickChek Rewards account in order to enter.

During the promotion period from Dec. 1-31, 2021, customers will receive one entry by completing a purchase of any size or flavor of QuickChek coffee and using their QuickChek Rewards membership.

Without making a purchase, customers enter by sending a 3”x5” card legibly printed with name, address, city, state, zip code, phone number, date of birth and email address and mailing it to: Contest Team, QuickChek, 3 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse Station, NJ, 08889. Only one entry per envelope is permitted and each envelope must be individually postmarked.