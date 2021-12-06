Sheetz Appoints Travis Sheetz to President and CEO

Sheetz announced changes to its organizational structure with Travis Sheetz advancing into the role of president and CEO. Travis, the nephew of Sheetz Founder Bob Sheetz, was previously Sheetz’s president and chief operating officer (COO), the first COO in the 69-year history of the company.

In his new role as executive vice chairman, previous CEO Joe Sheetz will continue to support CLI Transport, the dedicated petroleum carrier for Sheetz’s stores, as well as the company’s board of directors, finance and legal departments. The move will become effective in the beginning of January 2022.

“Over the past 69 years, Sheetz has grown dramatically from a small dairy store in Pennsylvania to one of the fastest growing family-owned convenience retailers with more than 600 locations across six states,” said Joe Sheetz. “Through Travis’ leadership, I am confident Sheetz will continue to grow and innovate to not only meet the needs of customers on-the-go but give customers the next level of convenience they didn’t even know existed.”

Travis started at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department. Travis has continued to work his way up in the company, holding roles as Sheetz’s vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations before being promoted to president and COO in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

“I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my uncle’s mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future,” said Travis Sheetz. “I look forward to building on the success and innovation Sheetz exhibited during my brother’s time as CEO. Sheetz will continue to put our people first, bring innovation to our industry and fulfill our vision to create the business that will put the Sheetz as we know it today out of business.“

Sheetz, one of America’s family-owned and operated convenience store chains, was founded as a small family business in 1952 when Bob Sheetz purchased one of his father’s dairy stores in Altoona, Penn. The second Sheetz store opened in 1963 and today, after more than 65 years, the company serves more than 1.5 million customers a day in its 639 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.