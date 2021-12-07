CBD Water With Push Cap Technology

Karma Culture announced the 2022 launch of Karma CBD Water, developed in partnership with Canopy Growth Corp. Karma CBD Water features the beverage maker’s patented push cap technology, which protects the active cannabinoid constituents until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency. Karma CBD Water will be available in five natural flavors: Cranberry Lime, Blueberry Yuzu, Blood Orange Papaya, Lavender Orange and Watermelon Dragonfruit.

Karma CBD Water is infused with 25-milligrams of antioxidant-rich CBD distillate, plus four nourishing adaptogens and seven essential vitamins. Karma’s CBD Water lineup will be distributed through Constellation Brands’ beer distribution network.

Karma Culture

www.drinkkarma.com

Canopy Growth Corp.

www.canopygrowth.com