McIntosh Energy Awarded Safe Shop Certification

The Indiana convenience store chain has met the stringent safety standards at each of its four Mac Mart stores in the Fort Wayne market.

McIntosh Energy, a family owned and operated convenience store chain with four Stores in the Fort Wayne, Ind., market, has completed the requirements for the Safe Shop Assured program making each of its Mac Food Mart convenience stores Safe Shop Certified.

Safe Shop Assured certification may be earned by retailers who satisfy a 10-point checklist of essential safety measures. At Mac Mart, Safe Shop will be showcased through branded signage, floor distancing stickers, hand sanitizer stations, and more. Each touchpoint serves as a signal of the company’s commitment to implementing and maintaining high standards.

“McIntosh Energy is proud to be a member of the convenience store retailers as a Safe Shop store,” said Ray McIntosh, president and CEO of McIntosh Energy. “Our mission is to provide a safe and clean environment to our employees and customers visiting the stores.”

McIntosh Energy was in 1953 and has been serving the Fort Wayne, Ind., market for nearly 70 years. The company is a Sunoco dealer and promotes the Pacific Pride brand, in addition to bulk fueling operations.

Safe Shop was designed to speak to broader concerns than just the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers, such as McIntosh Energy, who do the right things deserve the credibility of third-party certification, and consumers deserve to know which brands uphold high standards for safety.

“McIntosh Energy is a natural fit for the certification program” said John Lofstock, director of Safe Shop. “The company, under Ray’s leadership, takes a lot of pride in its retail operations. Safe Shop Assured certification makes it easy to quickly identify brands with high standards, and McIntosh Energy is a great example. I’m proud to see Safe Shop branding at their stores, and it will help customers feel better about their decision to shop there.

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, our goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media. Safe Shop is also a member benefit for the National Advisory Group (NAG). To learn more, visit www.safeshopassured.com or www.nagconvenience.com.