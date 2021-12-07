Oregon Clears Way for E15 and Higher Blends

Biofuels advocate Growth Energy praised finalized rule that changes language to now permit sale of blends of 10% and above.

The state of Oregon recently finalized its rule to allow the sale of a 15% ethanol blend (E15) throughout the state. The rule will take effect in January 2022.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded the state’s action that paves the way for more ethanol blends higher than 10% to be sold in the Oregon.

“Access to higher blends of renewable fuels is a win for Oregon drivers and the environment,” said Skor. “By allowing for the sale of E15, Oregon is taking its commitment to addressing climate change to the next level, offering drivers an engine-smart, lower-carbon fuel.

In June, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved HB 3051, changing Oregon’s renewable fuel blending requirement from “10%” to “at least 10%” — allowing for the sale of E15 and potentially higher blends in the future. In response, the Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a proposed rule to make the change on blends higher than 10%.

“E15 also provides working families the best value at the pump,” Skor added. “As our country faces rising gas prices, Oregonians now have access to a fuel that saves drivers up to 10 cents a gallon.”

The refinement of the rule has been a long process. In late October, Growth Energy’s Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley submitted comments in support of the proposed rule in a letter to Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor.

“Growth Energy strongly commends the department for its support of E15 sales in Oregon and strongly supports this proposal to clarify the legal sale of E15 in the state,” wrote Bliley. “We appreciate this opportunity to comment on this proposed rule and other actions by the department to facilitate sales of E15 and higher biofuel blends.”

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations.