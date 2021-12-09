Contactless Retail Comes to JFK Airport’s Busy Terminal 4

JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), operator of Terminal 4 at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, announced a partnership with SSP America and Zippin to launch a contactless, frictionless retail concept leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the first of Zippin’s locations in an air terminal.

Zippin’s new technology for the Camden Food Express, located at Gate B42, offers a grab-and-go food and beverage selection and leverages AI technology to enable an entirely contactless shopping experience.

Customers enter the store through a turnstile tapping their credit card as they enter, and then begin shopping by picking items off shelves. As they do, Zippin’s AI system automatically identifies the items and builds the customer’s virtual cart with the corresponding monetary value. When the customer leaves the store, the total amount spent is automatically charged to the card the customer used to check in at the store entrance.

“We are thrilled that JFK T4 has become the first airport location to feature Zippin’s innovative retail concept,” said Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT. “We have continued to innovate T4’s offerings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and enabling a more contactless customer journey is critical to our mission to provide customers with a safe, seamless experience.”

The partnership with SSP America and Zippin, added Huinink, launching at the onset of holiday travel season, is JFKIAT’s latest initiative to enable a fully digital purchasing process at Terminal 4.

The Terminal 4 Camden Food Express checkout is Zippin’s first air terminal location. Zippin Senior Vice President of Business Development Gary Jacobus said that the company is honored to be partnered with JFKIAT and SSP America to bring checkout-free technology to the millions of passengers traveling through JFK International Airport.

“Consumers have come to expect frictionless, technology driven experiences that make eating on-the-go easy, enjoyable and fast,” Jacobus explained. “Zippin allows guests to get in, take what they want and leave within seconds rather than minutes, so they are able to get on with their trip.”

SSP America prides itself on bringing authentic restaurants to airports. Implementing innovative technology to provide a range of shopping solutions is an important part its commitment to its customers and clients, according to the company’s CEO Michael Svagdis.

“As the food travel experts, SSP America is excited to see Zippin deployed to ensure passengers have a speedy, contactless option while traveling through JFK’s Terminal 4,. The “ he added.

Earlier this year, JFKIAT partnered with Hudson to launch a fully automated, contactless retail concept for a selection of high-end brands for customers at T4. The company also collaborated with Inflyter and DFS Group to launch T4 Marketplace, a branded digital marketplace for Duty Free shopping.

With the launch of the digital marketplace, JFKIAT also plans to expand the offering to include other retailers within T4 to provide customers with a wider range of products to shop. In 2019, JFKIAT launched AtYourGate at T4, giving customers the ability to order food and beverages on the AtYourGate app and have items delivered to their gate.

Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport is one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 33 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21 million travelers in 2019.