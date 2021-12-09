How Can C-Stores Sell More Jerky?

Jerky sales can increase with an educated staff who can relay product information.

There are so many ways to upsell jerky. To me, though, the very best way is to tout and praise all that is good about jerky — and there is plenty good to say about it!

Experts talk about the fact that jerky is really a quite healthy product. Jerky — beef, turkey and pork, to name a few — are indeed healthy snacks due to their high protein content.

Beef jerky specifically is a very good source of protein as well as high in many vitamins including zinc, iron, vitamin B12, phosphorus and folate. Turkey jerky, another popular option, also claims bragging rights, with very high protein per ounce. Plus, it’s naturally lower in fat than beef.

In addition to these styles and flavors, there are literally hundreds if not thousands of jerky offerings, like venison, teriyaki, lime and garlic, mojo beef, barbecue, vegan, and so much more.

Jerky has earned a place in every c-store — really, a place of honor — in the deli, with the salty snacks and close to the beer.

From Order-Takers to Sales Professionals

Jerky’s long shelf life, growing flavor offerings, many with resealable pouches, various size offerings and attractiveness to a huge array of athletes and regular folks alike tells you that the product is a winner and deserves premium placement — and professional selling.

Keep in mind: An educated sales staff can be a major selling point in your c-stores. Consider adding informational product facts to your training program if you have not already. When refreshed in the minds of your sales staff, this is a product that can elevate your staff from order-takers to sales professionals.

Do not let this opportunity slip past you. Try pocket signage, front-of-the-store and window signage — and offer rewards to sales staff who excel.

Whether customers are headed to a Sunday football game, a Nascar race or going to the movies, jerky’s a darn-near perfect product.