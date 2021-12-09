Katrina Lindsey Joins Casey’s as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Casey’s General Stores has appointed Katrina Lindsey as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, a role which leads Casey’s legal, risk management, compliance, food safety, government affairs and corporate reporting functions at the company. Lindsey will report to CEO and President Darren Rebelez and start in January.

“Katrina is a seasoned legal counselor and senior executive, with over 20 years of legal leadership at Fortune 500 companies in the retail, restaurant and entertainment industries,” said Rebelez. “Her deep, highly relevant background will benefit our teams and organization as we advance Casey’s strategic plan.”

Lindsey’s experience most recently includes several years at Office Depot where she served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer and assistant corporate secretary. She held roles on the company’s Information Security Incident Response team, Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Diversity, and Inclusion Council and Sustainability Governance Council. Earlier this year she was recruited to a chief diversity officer and senior vice president of business development at a subsidiary within the company.

Prior to Office Depot, Lindsey worked at Darden Restaurants leading the 1,700-plus restaurant chain’s legal team as senior vice president of division general counsel. Before joining Darden, she spent six years at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. She began her career with several years focused on real estate and commercial litigation in law firms.

“Casey’s is a hidden gem in retail with its unique position in the communities it serves and the ways it serves them, whether it’s food, fuel or essentials. I’m excited to be joining a strong leadership team and partner to advance business priorities,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey holds a Juris Doctorate from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Fla., and a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Florida State University.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.