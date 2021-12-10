Big Y Express Opens 13th Location

Big Y Foods opened its 13th Big Y Express Fuel and Convenience location at 138 North King St., Northampton, Mass., adjacent to Big Y’s World Class Market.

The first Big Y Express opened in 2013 in Lee, Mass. Big Y has been a part of the Northampton community since opening its supermarket in 1960.

This Big Y Express location offers 12 pumping positions with 87, 89 and 93 octane fuel and diesel. A free air machine is available for tire inflation. Additional amenities include its signature Wide Awake bean-to-cup always fresh coffee, as well as quick grab-and-go staples like milk, cold drinks and snacks. Big Y Express is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fuel discounts are available every day for myBigY members. In addition to the customary five cents per gallon discounts, members can earn up to 25 cents per gallon discount based upon their grocery purchases at any Big Y market. Fuel rewards are automatically loaded to their account for use at the fuel station and applied at each pump. Additionally, Big Y’s Fleet Fuel Rewards Program saves additional time and money at any Express location.

“We are always looking to bring our customers even more, especially during this challenging year,” said Big Y president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour. “We are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering quick convenience items that our customers can grab on the run.”

Big Y Foods operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees.