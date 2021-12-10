Bright, Retro Kombucha Cans

Koe is rebranding with a fresh look and an upgraded recipe this spring. Featuring full floods of bright colors, retro striping and geometric fruit illustrations, Koe’s new brand architecture embraces trends in fashion, art and pop culture. Alongside the new look, Koe’s refreshed recipe combines the power of live probiotics with a 250% dose or more of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.

The refreshed brand identity and packaging system was developed by Seattle-based design firm Turnstyle. The new look was designed to convey Koe’s easy-drinking, fun, relaxed SoCal vibe, with a trendy color pallet and modern fruit illustrations.

Koe

www.drinkkoe.com