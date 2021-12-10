Checkout-Free Stores On the Way for 10 BP Locations

BP is changing the experience for its convenience store shoppers in a pair of states by integrating automated checkout into Amoco and ampm stores. BP is working with Grabango, the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing stores, to retrofit 10 convenience store locations across the BP network, Grabango’s largest multi-store roll-out ever.

By introducing Grabango’s technology within select stores, bp is taking a step on the path towards an innovative future for the convenience store experience.

As part of bp’s ambition to reach net-zero by 2050 or sooner and help the world get there, too, it’s offering new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for its customers.‎

“We are always looking for innovative solutions that bring a more seamless experience to our customers,” said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility and convenience for the Americas for bp. “We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace. Today it’s just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango’s technology to our entire network.”

BP will offer Grabango’s checkout-free solution at seven ampm stations in northern California and three Amoco locations in western Pennsylvania. Grabango-powered ampm and Amoco stores will be live to shoppers in mid-2022.

Grabango is free to shoppers and allows them to skip the line altogether and save time. There are no special shelves, carts, baskets or turnstiles required to enter or shop. To get started, shoppers download the free Grabango app and shop as they normally would. The Grabango system keeps a running tally of items picked up so there’s no need to scan each one on the way out. Payment is automatic and contactless, saving additional time for the shopper.

“It’s exciting to team up with bp to delight their shoppers with how easy checkout has become,” said Grabango CEO Will Glaser. “This is a unique opportunity to leverage our offering to usher in the future of retail for bp. By working together, we will deploy our largest rollout ever, spanning multiple brands and regions. We know shoppers will appreciate the option of a more streamlined checkout at Amoco and ampm locations where Grabango technology is available.”

The new convenience store technology integration comes on the heels of bp acquiring Thorntons, a beloved convenience store brand in the Midwest and Florida. Thorntons’ customer-focused business will help enhance innovative offers including high-quality food, loyalty programs and next-generation mobility solutions.

BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. BP is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs through its business activities.

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing, large-scale store chains, delivering a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple chains coast to coast.

The news of Grabango’s partnership with bp follows on the heels of its recently announced partnership with global retail chain Circle K, where its award-winning checkout-free technology is now in six stores in the greater Tucson area. At the time of the November 2021 announcement, it was the largest-ever commercial rollout of checkout-free retrofits in the world.

Just last year, Grabango was the first company to retrofit its checkout-free technology into an already operating Giant Eagle GetGo store and will be live and available for shoppers at additional GetGo stores in northern Pittsburgh early next year.