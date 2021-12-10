California-Grown Hemp CBD Cigarettes

Coast offers two different blends of hemp cigarettes, both made with natural herb wraps and biodegradable filters. Coast is for those who want the effects of a smoke without the negative impacts a traditional cigarette or psychoactive smoke may have. The CBD/CBG variety contains 20 rolls per pack and 100 milligrams per roll, available in Original, Menthol and Zero THC. The CBD/delta 8 blend contains 10 rolls per pack with 50 milligrams of delta-8 per roll, available in berry, pineapple and cherry flavors.

Coast Smokes

www.coastsmokes.co