Dunkin’s Peppermint Mocha Latte Returns

Dunkin’ announced that its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte was back on the menu for the holidays.

The flavor can be enjoyed in Dunkin’s hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder.

But the sweet surprises don’t stop there. Dunkin’ has even more holiday offerings for fans to warm up with, like Original Hot Chocolate and the new Holiday Blend Coffee, the latest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series with flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

Plus, this year’s festive holiday cup designs shake up the logo in fun ways and draw inspiration from the perfectly imperfect holiday joys like candy crumbs, tangled lights and peeking at gifts. Customers can pair their drink of choice with one of Dunkin’s new seasonal menu items like the Cranberry Orange Muffin, Pancake Minis or classic doughnuts topped with festive holly berry sprinkles.

Dunkin’ operates more than 9,000 restaurants in the U.S. and nearly 13,000 worldwide.