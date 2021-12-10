Jump Start Discovers Benefits of Forecourt Marketing

Digital marketing systems and equipment allow each location to tailor its messaging to pump patrons highlighting multiple offerings.

Jump Start Stores is a rapidly expanding retail chain based in the Kansas market focused on providing “Simply Better Gasoline.” Jump Start has designed a fuel program to offer its customers choice at the pump, whether they’re looking for a more economical choice, a more powerful octane or a more environmentally friendly fuel grade.

Having recently expanded from five stores to 18, Jump Start’s strategy is clearly working, with even more growth on the horizon. But how did they do it? By finding a technology and hardware partner to leverage the forecourt at each location as well as keep its customers happy.

A strong commitment to choice, quality, competitive pricing and technology fueled Jump Start’s strategy. For Jump Start, the solution came via a partnership with Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) and installing Anthem UX user experience platforms on Wayne Ovation fuel dispensers at multiple locations, with plans for more. The chain is also leveraging its other sites through the forecourt, using DX Promote on 10.4-inch screens to help drive growth.

Targeted Messaging Drives Action

Jump Start’s innovative approach to “Simply Better Gasoline” means it is the only fuel retailer offering super premium gasoline in its market. Because this sets the chain apart, it is crucial for Jump Start to promote the higher grade opportunity and educate customers on the choices available.

“Providing quality customer service and products is at the heart of our mission,” said Kristin Ghere, Jump Start’s marketing director. “We are able to better do that with state-of-the-art technology.”

Jump Start’s collaboration with DFS with has brought innovative advertising opportunities to its forecourt that were previously limited by static pump-topper signage. Digital opportunities and flexible platforms like DX Promote allow Jump Start locations to daypart their promotions, rotate their specials and tailor messaging based on what services are available at each unique store.

“In this industry, it is very hard to be different and [Anthem UX] gives us a huge advantage over our competition,” explained Jump Start Stores President Phil Near.

Jump Start’s commitment to delivering the best products and service to its customers has proven to be a differentiator in a competitive marketplace. The ability to communicate with clientele at the dispenser allows each store to promote more than just fuel, but proprietary coffee programs, fresh food options and community-driven messaging.

Ghere says customers love the new technology and have responded positively to the 27-inch touchscreen displays Anthem UX provides.

In 2020, the average convenience store conducted nearly 10,000 fuel-only transactions per month. And in an industry where pennies matter and margin is crucial, leveraging the opportunity to upsell to every customer at the pump is an undeniable opportunity.

Jump Start’s decision to find a digital technology partner – in this case, upgrading to Anthem UX platforms along with a commitment to marketing through DX Promote – has helped the c-store chain turn its fuel dispensers into selling machines to achieve fast-paced chain growth.