Dover Fueling Solutions, ACI Worldwide Collaborate on More Secure Pump Payment

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) and ACI Worldwide announced their collaboration on a point-to-point encryption (P2PE) data security offering that will increase protection for consumers’ credit and debit cards at fueling dispensers, significantly reducing the risks of costly data breaches for these merchants.

DFS is a leading developer of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions for the fuel and convenience industries. ACI is a global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions.

ACI and DFS jointly serve some of the world’s largest merchants that process fueling and car wash transactions, and with the recent liability shift in the U.S., these vendors require increased security measures.

Beyond EMV, this includes P2PE, which will further secure card data at a critical potential breach point during payment processing. The DFS solution leverages Wayne RSA encryption as an acquirer, PIN Entry Device and point of sale-agnostic solution that can be implemented for fuel convenience retailers’ forecourt transactions. The solution works to secure payments on DFS hardware in a variety of set ups — whether the customer uses the card reader or a contactless TAP reader with their card or mobile wallet.

The joint solution focuses on encrypting PCI cardholder data immediately at the point of interaction, and it protects the data from the point it is entered to the point it is decrypted at the payments platform. This technology protects sensitive data from skimmers, network sniffers, malware and other threats on both internal and external networks. P2PE is foundational in securing a payments network.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative for fuel retailers to have fully secured, simple and scalable payment solutions and P2PE is how we can best provide this support to our customers,” said Matt Tormollen, vice president and general manager of global solutions for DFS. “We’re excited to collaborate with an industry leader like ACI for connected commerce solutions that protect consumers at the pump and lessen cybersecurity risk and data breaches for our fuel and convenience retailers.”

Debbie Guerra, head of merchant, ACI Worldwide, explained that merchants with fuel dispensers are looking for a solution that allows them to innovate and create unique customer journeys at the forecourt, while keeping sensitive card holder data safe via a P2PE solution.

“Our strategic relationship and the new P2PE integration we are bringing with Dover Fueling Solutions delivers a secure, agnostic payment solution that addresses these needs along with the EMV liability shift,” added Guerra.