Jurassic World-Themed Candy Fan

CandyRific has expanded its line of candy fans to include a Jurassic World-themed everyday fan for 2022. The candy fan will be available prior to the June 10, 2022, release of the newest film in the blockbuster franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.

This novelty light-up fan has a Tyrannosaurus Rex reaching up to a helicopter. It provides a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed and comes complete with 0.53-ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The suggested retail price is $5.99 and comes in six 12-count displays per case.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com