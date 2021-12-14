Love’s Opens Four New Travel Centers

Openings bring more than 190 new jobs, 280 truck spaces, shower and laundry facilities, as well as multiple dining options for professional and car travelers.

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in four new locations that opened last week with a combined addition of 280 truck parking spaces and more than 190 jobs to the communities where they’re located.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations into the holidays to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers to their destination safely and quickly,” said Love’s Co-CEO Greg Love. “Whether it’s fuel, fresh food and drinks or a gift for a loved one – like a toy or today’s latest electronics – customers can get what they need when they stop at one of our over 570 locations across the country.”

The new travel stops are located in Great Falls, Mont.; Drayton, N.D; Pacific Junction, Iowa; and Dalhart, Texas.

The locations are open 24/7 and feature large facility footprints of between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet. All of the locations feature a Fresh Kitchen concept, laundry and shower facilities, bean to cup gourmet coffee, truck and RV parking, diesel bays, CAT scale and a dog park. A Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories will help Love’s guests at each of the locations stay connected to clients, family, friends and the world around them.

Also on the menu at the new sites are a selection of quick-serve restaurant (QSR) dining options like Chester’s Chicken, Subway, Taco John’s and Godfather’s Pizza, which vary by location.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to nonprofits in each town. The donation will go to CASA-CAN in Great Falls; the Twilight Fund in Dalhart; an organization chosen at a later date in Drayton; and a split between Glenwood Public Schools and the Glenwood Public Library in Pacific Junction.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops network includes more than 570 locations in 41 states and employs more than 34,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.