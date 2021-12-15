ARKO Opens Scotchman Truck Stop in South Carolina

The updated interior and exterior design includes features such as seven diesel pumps, a deli and an expanded beverage assortment.

ARKO Corp. announced the completion of its third remodeled store this year. The 5,660-square-foot Scotchman store in Rock Hill, S.C. is a complete raze and rebuild.

“Our remodel initiative is focused on driving growth while delivering an enhanced customer experience,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. “We are focused on remodeling our stores to have a similar look and feel, all while maintaining the brands local communities know and love. This was the first chance we’ve had to apply our new interior look and customer experience to a raze and rebuild within the familiar Scotchman name customers trust.”

Key enhancements at the Rock Hill, S.C. Scotchman store location include:

New interior and exterior design

Truck stop location with a professional driver entrance

Seven diesel pumps

A focus on the fas branding to include fas DRINKS, fas EATS and fas REWARDS

Branding of the newly relaunched fas REWARDS loyalty program on the interior

A newly incorporated store deli featuring fried chicken, pizza and hot grab ‘n’ go snacking items

Expanded hot, cold and frozen beverage assortment

Three bean-to-cup coffee machines with always fresh Colombian, house, dark and decaf roast coffee

Expanded grab ‘n’ go area for prepared foods, including hot dogs, Tornados, nacho cheese, chili and chips, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, pizza, wings, and more

Two expanded freezers for frozen foods, including DiGiorno pizzas, Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Stouffer’s pizzas and frozen meals, Hot Pockets, Bagel Bites, Devour frozen meals, and White Castle Cheeseburgers

Breakfast offerings to include a warm grab ‘n’ go at the checkout for breakfast sandwiches and a self-serve individually wrapped donut assortment next to the coffee

A Frazil frozen non-carbonated drink machine with Tiger’s Blood, Simply Mango, Blue Razzmatazz and Lemonberry flavors

Deli digital menu boards

Expanded fountain assortment featuring 19 flavors and chewy ice

A new “What’s up Rock Hill Community” wall

Expanded Roller Grills and new offerings

Earlier this year, ARKO announced two other remodeled locations as part of a larger remodel initiative. ARKO plans to remodel 360 out of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores across its family of community brands, investing approximately $360 million over three to five years to unify the stores in design while maintaining well-known local banners in each area. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the overall customer experience and value offerings, as well as expand product assortment.

The company will celebrate the newly remodeled location with a two-week-long grand opening event (located at 1500 Albright Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730) from Jan. 10–24, 2022 with exclusive promotions available for customers and enrolled fas REWARDS members.

ARKO Corp. owns 100% of GPM Investments. Based in Richmond, Va., GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and operates or supplies fuel to approximately 3,100 locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C. It is comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites.