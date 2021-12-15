Limited-Edition Unicorn Shape Cookie Dough

General Mills has released limited-edition Pillsbury Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough, which will be available for the first time at retailers nationwide. Each package of the sugar cookie dough comes with 20 pre-cut cookies that are ready for the oven and safe to eat raw, with the same Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough taste fans know. This is the first-time consumers can find Lisa Frank’s bright colors and signature whimsical designs within the refrigerated baked goods section. The suggested retail price is $2.67.

