Hershey released its new Reese’s innovations for the holiday season, one of which is Reese’s Snack Size Trees in a four-pack. The treat is 2.4-ounces per pack with a suggested retail price of $1.00. This four-pack of snack-sized treats can be an ideal stocking stuffer this season. The four-pack of Reese’s Snack Size Trees are available for a limited time only nationwide.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com