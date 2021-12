American Airlines Joining Shell Fuel Rewards Program

Shell Oil Co. and PDI, the management software company in charge of the Fuel Rewards program, have announced AAdvantage, the American Airlines loyalty program, is joining the Fuel Rewards program as its first airline partner. The addition of AAdvantage means that its members will now be able to earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel they purchase at Shell.

AAdvantage members who join Fuel Rewards will also receive 100 AAdvantage miles after joining and making their first fill-up at Shell.

“Covid has changed a lot about travel, but with some light at the end of the tunnel, we know many people are anxiously awaiting and even planning for their next trip,” said Greg Lemen, director loyalty partnerships and new business development for Shell Retail US.

Shell and American wanted to partner together to help travelers make the most of that trip by allowing them to earn airline miles with every fill-up at their local Shell.

Consumers can sign up to participate and take advantage of the Fuel Reward program’s travel-specific benefits in four ways:

Visit www.fuelrewards.com/aa and sign up for the Fuel Rewards program.

Visit www.aa.com/loyalty/enrollment/enroll and enroll in the AAdvantage program.

Link both Fuel Rewards and AAdvantage accounts.

Save money at the pump with the Fuel Rewards program and earn two AAdvantage miles for every gallon of fuel purchased at Shell.

“PDI is continuously looking for new Fuel Rewards program partners, and we’re thrilled to welcome AAdvantage to provide benefits for its members and Fuel Rewards loyalty members,” said Vice President and General Manager for Fuel Rewards at PDI Bobby Spence. “This is a first-time airline partnership for PDI, and we look forward to helping travelers, whether by plane or car, maximize their benefits while getting to their next destination.”

Consumers who join the Fuel Rewards program will also earn savings on participating purchases related to dining, in-store rewards, online shopping, events, rental cars and more.

Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates over 14,000 Shell-branded stations across 50 states and employs more than 17,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

The Fuel Rewards program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves over 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to-date.

As part of a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the U.S. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

PDI – or Professional Datasolutions Inc. – software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on PDI’s solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world.